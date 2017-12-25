Abby's mother says Christmas in Delphi will go on: 'she's still with us'

DELPHI, Ind. -- Christmas in Delphi will be tough for the families of two teens who were murdered back in February, but it won't go uncelebrated.
“It’s been hard, we had a conversation a few weeks ago about whether or not we were going to put a tree up at home,” said Anna Williams.
Anna's daughter, Abigail, went missing while hiking along the Monon High Bridge with her friend Liberty German on February 13. The girls' bodies were found the next day and the families, law enforcement and their community have spent the last 10 months trying to find the person responsible.
So this year's Christmas photo - which usually included Abby and her two cousins - was just the two girls. But Anna said she made sure Abby was still there.
“I made sure to put Abby’s Christmas ornament in the collage because she’s still a part of it," said Anna. “She’s still here, she’s still with us.”
Another way the families were able to celebrate their girls this Christmas was by decorating a memorial Christmas tree for them at the Delphi courthouse.
Anna said they purchased Christmas decorations that they thought the girls would love and then took photos of the girls and placed them into clear glass ornaments that they put on the tree
Libby and Abby’s memorial tree sits next to the tree memorializing the four Flora sisters who were killed in a house fire just over a year ago. That fire was ruled arson but police have not made any arrests in their case, either.
If you have any information about either case you can contact Indiana State Police. For the murders of Abby and Libby you can also call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.