CALL 6: Man who owns property where Delphi teens were found released on home detention

Logan is not facing any charges in connection with the girls’ disappearance or murders. The Carroll County sheriff said he is "still involved" with the investigation, but is not considered a suspect.
Logan was sentenced last April to two years at the Department of Corrections for operating a vehicle after being a habitual offender. He was also sentenced for violating his probation when he drank an alcoholic beverage last February.
The search continues for the person responsible for Libby and Abby's murders. Indiana State Police have released an audio clip and video clip taken by Liberty German on her cell phone the day the girls died during what police called "criminal activity." A sketch of the suspect was also released last July after investigators spent months talking with potential witnesses who were at the trails that day. You can view those images and listen to the audio clip below.
The reward for an arrest in connection with the girls' murders is over $240,000. State police say investigators have received over 24,000 tips and interviewed more than 1,000 possible suspects but no arrests have been made.
Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.