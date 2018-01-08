Delphi girls' investigation headquarters moving back to smaller location

DELPHI, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Department are moving the headquarters of the investigation into the deaths of two teenage girls back to the Delphi City Hall, where it was originally headquartered.

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while hiking along the Monon High Bridge on February 13, 2017. The girls' bodies were found the next day and the families, law enforcement and their community have spent the last 11 months trying to find the person responsible.

On Feb. 13, 2018 the start of the second year of the investigation, the agencies will be moving the headquarters. The investigation began in a room above the Delphi City Hall. It was later moved to the REMC building on Franklin Street in Delphi.

The headquarters will be moved back to the office space above city hall. The two buildings are less than half a mile apart.

According to an Indiana State Police news release, the agencies do not have a need for as large of a space as the REMC building.

Indiana State Police released a picture of a suspect, which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. She also captured a man's voice saying "down the hill" during what police call "criminal activity." You can listen to that recording and see the photo below.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

