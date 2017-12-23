ISP: Don't play 'internet detective,' share images of men you think look like Delphi suspect

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
DELPHI, Ind. -- For at least the second time in recent months, Indiana State Police are asking people to stop playing "internet detective," this time by posting photos of men they think could be the suspect in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi.
"As we continue the investigation into the deaths of Abby and Libby, please refrain from posting pictures on social media sites of innocent people set side by side with the sketch and picture of the alleged suspect," state police posted on Facebook Friday. "By doing so you take away from the investigation by slandering and possibly hurting those people and their families.
"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of LAW," the post went on to say. "Do the right thing and help us solve the case and not cause unwanted pain and grief to those who may be innocent!"
Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, both vanished while hiking along the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on February 13. Their bodies were found the next morning on a private piece of property less than a mile from where they were dropped off.
Shortly after their murders, police released a photo and a brief audio clip of a man saying "Down the Hill" that was captured on Libby's cell phone before she was killed.
Then in July, state police released a composite sketch of that same man - who they are calling the main suspect in the girls' murders.
Shortly after the sketch was released, the first wave of "internet investigators" began posting images of men they believe matched the sketch and description next to the police released image and state police had to issue a statement asking the public not to play detectives.
In the 10 months since the girls were killed, Indiana State Police have received thousands of tips and interviewed more than 1,000 people in connection with the case, but so far, no one has been arrested for Abby and Libby's murders.
Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.