CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- A Kokomo woman was killed and a toddler was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County late Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on US 35 just north of Co. Rd. 1150 south between Walton and Galveston.

Indiana State Police investigators say Heather Titus, 33, was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty southbound on US 35 when she left the road for an unknown reason and went into a ditch, striking several trees. Titus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heather's 2-year-old daughter was also in the Jeep and was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Riley Hospital for Children where she was treated for cuts and scratches before being released. State police say the toddler was properly restrained in a car seat at the time of the crash.

State police say Heather's husband was in the vehicle in front of her at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.

