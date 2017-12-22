Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- A Kokomo woman was killed and a toddler was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County late Wednesday evening.
The crash happened on US 35 just north of Co. Rd. 1150 south between Walton and Galveston.
Indiana State Police investigators say Heather Titus, 33, was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty southbound on US 35 when she left the road for an unknown reason and went into a ditch, striking several trees. Titus was pronounced dead at the scene.
Heather's 2-year-old daughter was also in the Jeep and was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Riley Hospital for Children where she was treated for cuts and scratches before being released. State police say the toddler was properly restrained in a car seat at the time of the crash.
State police say Heather's husband was in the vehicle in front of her at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.