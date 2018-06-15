Driver killed, child injured when car crashes into tree in Clinton County

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
FILE image
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Clinton County, Indiana.
The crash happened at about 7 a.m., near 5500 E. State Road 26.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver was killed, and two other people were injured including a child.
The injured were flown to Indianapolis by a medical helicopter.
No further information is available.
MORE TOP STORIES | Teacher, student wounded when another student opened fire at Noblesville middle school | Science teacher Jason Seaman being called a hero for stopping school shooter | Noblesville teacher shot 3 times while stopping shooter released from the hospital | Family of girl wounded in Noblesville school shooting thanks everyone for prayers | Man found dead in tent in parking lot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway identified
Top Trending Videos
A Beech Grove High School graduate who is facing deportation is selling everything she owns in a yard sale before she's forced to…
Father's Day highs push 95 degrees with triple digit heat index.
A new law that takes effect July 1 will open state records for people adopted between 1941 and 1993.
The family of a Kokomo teen missing for nearly two years has offered a $50,000 reward to help find her.
Five black kittens had a long journey Wednesday. They traveled from Louisville to a construction site in Plainfield in a shipment of…