Driver killed, child injured when car crashes into tree in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Clinton County, Indiana.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m., near 5500 E. State Road 26.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver was killed, and two other people were injured including a child.

The injured were flown to Indianapolis by a medical helicopter.

No further information is available.

