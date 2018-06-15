Driver killed, child injured when car crashes into tree in Clinton County

Matt McKinney
8:46 AM, Jun 15, 2018
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. -- One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Clinton County, Indiana. 

The crash happened at about 7 a.m., near 5500 E. State Road 26.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver was killed, and two other people were injured including a child.

The injured were flown to Indianapolis by a medical helicopter. 

No further information is available.

