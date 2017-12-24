Travel Advisory issued in multiple central Indiana counties

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:38PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:38PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
All of northern Indiana and parts of central Indiana are also under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10 p.m. Saturday. If you have to travel, plan ahead for slick roads and limited visibility at times.
The "advisory" is the lowest level of local travel advisory status and means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, like slick roads.
The biggest snowfall of the season is expected to fall across much of the state. Areas surrounding Indianapolis and to the north can expect anywhere from two to five inches. Areas south of Indianapolis will see much less, but should still see some accumulation.
Drivers should also make sure all windows are clear of snow and ice and head lights are on to increase visibility, even during the day. It is always recommended to keep an emergency kit along with a fully charged cell phone handy when driving in any type of winter weather.