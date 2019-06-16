INDIANAPOLIS — Cities across the southern parts of Central Indiana are assessing the damage after multiple reports of tornadoes from Saturday night.

The National Weather Service says at least four tornadoes were in Central Indiana on Saturday.

NWS is sending crews to survey damage in other parts of Central Indiana where possible tornadoes were spotted.

Beech Grove

After a tornado touched down Saturday night, crews are working to assess the damage in Beech Grove.

Residents are reporting damage to homes, businesses and the Beech Grove High School.

The American Red Cross has a shelter set up for those who need a place to stay.

A shelter (5245 Hornet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46107) is open for residents in response to damage from severe storms this evening. Food, snacks and water will be provided while the shelter is open, as #volunteers work around the clock for those impacted. pic.twitter.com/xQsXJTorIR — _meric_n Red Cr_ss (Indi_n_) (@INRedCross) June 16, 2019

At least 24 families have been displaced, Mayor of Beech Grove Dennis Buckley said.

No injuries have been reported, Buckley said.

The Department of Public Works is picking up limbs and other debris people are leaving out on the curb.

Monore County

In Monroe County, at least 32 homes were damaged, Allison Moore of Monroe County EMA said. Two homes were "flattened" or have significant damage. No injuries were reported.

Crews in Monroe County are working to survey more damage and repair fallen power lines.

Those who are in need of shelter can contact Monroe County EMA at 812-349-2546.

NWS says a tornado in Monroe County is an EF-2, according to preliminary surveys.

Owen County

No injuries were reported after trained weather spotters and law enforcement officers reported possibly seeing a tornado, Jack White of Owen County EMA said.

There are some reports of structural damage in some parts of the county, White said.

NWS says an EF-1 tornado was in Owen County, according to preliminary surveys.

Rush County

Crews are out assessing the damage after a tornado warning was issued Saturday night for Rush County.

NWS and crews from the Rush County EMA are attempting to track the path of the tornado, Chuck Kemker of Rush County EMA said.

At least 12 homes were damaged, Kemker said. No injuries were reported.

Those who are in need of shelter are asked to call 765-932-8391.

Greene County

NWS says an EF-2 tornado was in Greene County, according to preliminary surveys.

About 900 people are without power and 70 homes have been damaged, Roger Axe of Greene County EMA said.

Wayne County

Two weather related injuries were reported after a wind event Saturday afternoon in Wayne County.

While at a gas station and National Road East, the windows of a car were blown out, causing minor injuries to the driver and a passenger, according to Wayne County EMA.

Some businesses have significant roof damage and damage inside their businesses at the Richmond Square Mall, according to Wayne County EMA. A nursing home also had some damage to their roof.

Emergency management crews are assessing the damage and awaiting the National Weather Service to come survey the area.

Hancock County

Five people were rescued from a home around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in Carthage after flood waters surrounded the home.

Indiana Conservation officers and several other emergency personnel used a boat and other water rescue equipment to rescue four children and an adult.