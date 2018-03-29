1-year-old shot and killed on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 1-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday morning on Indianapolis' northeast side.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m., at a house in the 3500 block of Wittfield Street.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a 19-year-old woman was also shot when somebody fired shots into the house from the street. The woman will survive her injures, police said.

When discussing the shooting, IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn described going to a gym and picking up a weight that is between 17 and 22 pounds -- something light enough to hold in one hand. That's how much the baby girl weighed.

Wilburn said both state and federal law enforcement will be after the person who did it.

"Our children are the most vulnerable in our society," he said. "They will not be targeted and they will not be victimized by an architect of violence in this community. We will not accept it."

Wilburn was emotional as he discussed the shooting and the impact it has on the community and the police department.

"We are here because an individual thought it appropriate to take a human being, a baby girl, and there are mothers out here whose hearts are broken, who aren't even here. There are police officers out here whose hearts are broken because they have children that age. ... I would implore people to really connect with us as a police department. There are officers around here who say they are OK, but they're not. They're not ok because I'm not OK."

Police say at least 12 people were in the house, including another baby. Most of the people are family.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

