Already serving 10 years in prison, John Means sentenced to another 6 behind bars

INDIANAPOLIS -- John Means, the man who escaped multiple murder charges for his alleged role as a hitman for the “Grundy Crew” drug trafficking organization, was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The sentence will be served after Means completes a 10-year stint in the Indiana Department of Correction for an unrelated unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charge from October 2017.
Means’ latest charge stems from a traffic stop of a vehicle Means was driving in July 2017. According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up a semi-automatic pistol in the car’s glove box. A video on Means’ cellphone showed him holding that same gun.
The charge that earned him 10 years in prison came from a search warrant executed just four days after Means was released from jail following his acquittal for the murders of Carlos Jefferson & Julius Douglas.
After the acquittal, prosecutors dropped charges against Means in connection to the murders of Tyrece Dorsey and William Davis.