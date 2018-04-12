Already serving 10 years in prison, John Means sentenced to another 6 behind bars

INDIANAPOLIS -- John Means, the man who escaped multiple murder charges for his alleged role as a hitman for the “Grundy Crew” drug trafficking organization, was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The sentence will be served after Means completes a 10-year stint in the Indiana Department of Correction for an unrelated unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charge from October 2017.

Means’ latest charge stems from a traffic stop of a vehicle Means was driving in July 2017. According to police, a search of the vehicle turned up a semi-automatic pistol in the car’s glove box. A video on Means’ cellphone showed him holding that same gun.

The charge that earned him 10 years in prison came from a search warrant executed just four days after Means was released from jail following his acquittal for the murders of Carlos Jefferson & Julius Douglas.

After the acquittal, prosecutors dropped charges against Means in connection to the murders of Tyrece Dorsey and William Davis.

MORE | Alleged 'Grundy Crew' hitman found not guilty in double murder | Prison inmate charged in 2 Indy double homicides | Prosecutor: Killings were murder-for-hire plot

Prosecutors had accused Means of being the hitman for Richard Grundy III, the alleged leader of the “Grundy Crew.” Grundy himself was charged with multiple murders and dozens of other charges, but ultimately pleaded guilty in August 2017 to just one count of dealing marijuana and was sentenced to time served.

Three months later, Grundy and 25 other co-defendants – of which Means was not one – were taken into federal custody on charges of dealing methamphetamine and money laundering.

A federal judge has ordered Grundy to be held without bond pending trial.

Prior to Thursday’s sentencing, Means’ earliest possible release date was Sept. 11, 2024. With good behavior, his earliest possible release date is now sometime in 2027.

MORE ‘GRUNDY CREW’ COVERAGE | Richard Grundy III, 25 others charged in multi-state meth & money laundering conspiracy | The ‘Grundy Crew’ has a long history in Indianapolis. It may have caught up with them. | Judge orders Richard Grundy III held without bond on federal drug, money laundering charges