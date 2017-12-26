Arrest made in fatal June shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side, according to IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man is awaiting extradition from Illinois following his arrest on Christmas eve for a fatal shooting in June.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Detectives say they have arrested Jordan Taber, 20, in connection with the death of Fairley Griffie,19.

Griffie was found around 1:30 a.m. on June 4 in the 5600 block of Whitcomb Court with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Taber will face charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Taber's arrest was the second in Illinois in as many days in connection with a deadly shooting in Indianapolis

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say Larry Spivey, 24, was arrested in Chicago last Friday. He is awaiting extradition to Indianapolis for the charge of murder.

Spivey was wanted in connection with the death of 50-year-old Albert Ford on December 20.

Ford was found on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of Newburgh Dr. with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

