Arrest made in murder of man found dead on stranger's porch

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of the city’s final homicides of 2017.

Roger Brewer, 60, was taken into custody in Kentucky on Tuesday on a charge of murder for his alleged role in the death of 57-year-old Omar Rosa on Dec. 30, 2017.

Rosa was found dead on the porch of a stranger’s home in the 1500 block of Goldenrod Drive. Footprints were found leading away from the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later determined Rosa’s cause of death as “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries due to assault.”

PHOTOS | The Faces of 2017’s Homicide Victims

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, investigators tracked Rosa’s cellphone to a home in the 4200 block of North Arborcrest Drive, where Brewer had been staying.

Police also spoke with witnesses who said Brewer told them he had stabbed Rosa, saying, “He might be leaking. He might be dead. I might have killed him.”

Rosa was the city’s 153rd homicide of what ended as the deadliest year in Indianapolis history.

Police said Brewer was being held in Kentucky while awaiting extradition.

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides