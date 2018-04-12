Bloomington man wanted for attempted murder in woman's brutal, days-long beating

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Bloomington police put out an alert Thursday for a man accused of battering, strangling and stabbing a woman repeatedly over the course of three days.

Detectives were called to Monroe Hospital shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a woman seeking treatment for injuries as a result of domestic battery.

The victim told police that on Monday, 34-year-old Brandon Michael Richardson began yelling and battering her over relationship problems. He then proceeded, she said, to repeatedly punch, kick and strike her with a metal bar.

Doctors determined the woman suffered severe injuries during the attack – among them multiple fractures to her face and eye socket, a broken vertebrae in her back and broken ribs. The woman also suffered a crushed hand, in addition to “countless contusions” all over her body.

Following the initial assault, the woman told police Richardson continued to strangle her and confined her in a room with a dog leash around her neck. He allegedly also stabbed her repeatedly.

The woman told police she was finally able to escape to a neighbor’s house on Wednesday morning when Richardson left.

Police are now looking for Richardson, who they believe to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides