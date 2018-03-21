Body found on Indy's west side, death investigation underway

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- A body was found Tuesday on Indianapolis' west side, and a death investigation is underway.
A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the body was found sometime Tuesday in the 1200 block of W. 29th Street.
Police say the body was found inside a warehouse. There is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public, IMPD said.
The investigation is underway to find out what happened to the person.
