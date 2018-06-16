Woman suffered gunshot wound before her burned body was discovered, according to coroner

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman suffered a gunshot wound before her burned body was discovered on Indianapolis' west side early Friday morning, according to the coroner.

Firefighters arrived at an abandoned house near the intersection of Warman Avenue and 12th Street just after 1 a.m. Friday. They put out a small fire and then discovered a body near the detached garage in the backyard.

The Marion County Coroner identified the woman as Melissa Runnels, 20.

No one is under arrest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

MORE TOP STORIES | Teacher, student wounded when another student opened fire at Noblesville middle school | Science teacher Jason Seaman being called a hero for stopping school shooter | Noblesville teacher shot 3 times while stopping shooter released from the hospital | Family of girl wounded in Noblesville school shooting thanks everyone for prayers | Man found dead in tent in parking lot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway identified

Top Trending Videos