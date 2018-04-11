Campaign signs stolen from Indy Congressional candidate

Fair
HI: 63°
LO: 52°
Sue Spicer says several of her campaign signs have gome missing from yards, just as the May primary early voting begins in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. Congress has had several of her Indianapolis campaign signs stolen recently.
Sue Spicer, a Democrat running for the Indiana 7th Congressional District seat, said she has had three signs stolen from Hamilton Avenue near her house.
"It's hard not to feel a little targeted," Spicer said. "It's a rough game when you're primarying an incumbent and politics is a blood sport."
She doesn't think the signs were stolen by another campaign, but considers it an issue with a "rabid fan."
The stolen signs have already been replaced. Anybody caught could face misdemeanor charges.
Spicer is vying for the seat currently occupied by Democrat Andre Carson.
A spokesperson for the Carson campaign said they have also had signs stolen this year. They called the theft of Spicer's signs "unfortunate" and said they're looking forward to a civil campaign.
The primaries are set for May 8.
MORE TOP STORIES | Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Meijer parking lot | Two women killed in violent Speedway crash identified | New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family | News that Shelby Street will close for seven months surprises business owners on Indy's south side | Father dies after rescuing daughter from car after it plunges into pond on Indy's north side
Top Trending Videos