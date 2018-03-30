Car with infant inside stolen from north side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 1-year-old girl was unharmed Friday after a carjacker made off with her mother’s vehicle while she was still inside.
Indianapolis police were called to the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of 25th Street and College Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a stolen car. The caller said an infant girl was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
According to the incident report, the owner of the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman, was parked at the gas station when an unknown man jumped into her car and took off.
The caller described the suspect as a black male in his 20’s, standing in the upper-5-feet range, with a slim build and a black hoodie.
By the time officers arrived on scene, the woman informed dispatchers she had chased the car to where the suspect parked it and ran off.
The 1-year-old girl was found unharmed inside the vehicle.
Police said there was no damage reported to the car, although the woman’s iPhone was missing.
As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the case.