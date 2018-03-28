CBD oil taken in raids to be returned to businesses

Cloudy
Now that CBD oil has been legalized in the state Excise Police say they will be returning the products that were seized.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana State Excise Police will be returning products that were seized from stores across the state last year.
CBD oil, a nutritional supplement typically used for pain, seizures, inflammation and stress, was taken from many retailers last year in excise raids.
At the time, the agency said that CBD oil was illegal because it was made from cannabis, although it contains little to no THC.
But CBD products became legal last week after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law to make it legal for Hoosiers to buy and sell the oil, as long as it has a THC of .3 percent or lower.
