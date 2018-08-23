Court doc: Suspects ate pizza after killing delivery driver

INDIANAPOLIS -- The three suspects accused of robbing and killing a pizza delivery driver this week ate the pizza after the attack, according to new court documents.

The three suspects, Juwaun Terry, 18, Jason Epeards, 18 and Jasean Dale, 19, were arrested Monday on preliminary charges of murder and armed robbery.

According to a probable cause document, police arrived at the scene of a vacant house in the 11000 block of Kristen Circle to find a male victim, identified as LaVon Drake III, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two witnesses told police they saw an unusual vehicle near the vacant house. Police found the vehicle a few blocks away, which led them to the three suspects, the document states.

In a police interview, Terry told investigators they forced Drake into the house, took the pizza, shot him, then robbed him. He then said they went to an apartment a few blocks away and ate the pizza together.

