Danny Saintignon gets 137 years for Christmas Eve 2009 murder

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Muncie man was sentenced to 137 years in prison on Thursday for the murder of Monica Brown on Christmas Eve 2009.

Danny L. Saintignon Jr., 36, was convicted of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary in October.

Prosecutors accused Saintignon of stabbing Brown, a 35-year-old mother of four, as many as 70 times. Saintignon’s co-defendant, Tyler Barton, testified that they had entered Brown’s house intending to steal pain medications from her.

Saintignon was already serving a 23-year sentence for a 2014 robbery conviction when he was charged with Brown’s murder. His earliest possible release date on that charge was November 2025. Now he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Saintignon’s father, 60-year-old Danny L. Saintignon Sr., is also behind bars for murder – serving a 55-year sentence for a 2010 conviction for the killing of Mary Emma Dillehay.

PREVIOUS | Convicted murderer accused in cold case rape, slaying

Dillehay, 67, was found dead in a home on Elm Street in Indianapolis in 1989. She had been raped and robbed. The case lay dormant for more than two decades until Indianapolis police obtained a grant to test DNA collected in col-case crimes.

That DNA led investigators to Saintignon Sr., who at that point was serving time at the Indiana State Prison for murder and child molestation for assaulting his 21-month-old daughter – which led to her death.

