Day care owner faces up to 20 years in prison in plea deal over child's death

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- A plea agreement reached this week between prosecutor’s and a woman accused in the death of a 16-month-old at a Plainfield day care could see her serving as much as 20 years in prison.
Melanie Messer, who operated Melanie’s Kiddie Corner, was charged with aggravated battery in October 2016 in connection with the death of 16-month-old Andi Arnett.
Arnett died at Riley Hospital for Children after being discovered unresponsive at Messer's day care. An autopsy determined Arnett died of complications of closed blunt force trauma to the head.
Since her arrest, Messer has been free on a $2,000 cash bond.
On Wednesday, prosecutors and Messer’s attorneys informed Hendricks County Superior Court Judge Stephanie LeMay-Luken that a plea agreement had been reached in the case.
A copy of the plea agreement obtained by RTV6 shows that prosecutors will ask for a 30-year sentence with 10 suspended. The first 10 years of the executed sentence are to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction. The remaining 10 years will be left to the discretion of the court.
Messer will also agree to serve 10 years on probation following her release, and to undergo anger control and substance abuse counseling.
A sentencing hearing in the case was scheduled for May 24 at 8:30 a.m. in Hendricks County Superior Court 5.