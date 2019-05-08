INDIANAPOLIS — A deputy's job is now in jeopardy after an inmate escaped custody, carjacked a woman and led police on a brief chase Wednesday morning.

Marion County Sheriff's Colonel James Martin says they had arrested Kollin Triggs on warrants out of Boone County and were preparing to transfer him there around 7:45 a.m. when he was able to get free and run from the garage. Triggs then ran to a nearby heliport where he carjacked a woman and stole her vehicle, taking off.

Martin says they were able to use OnStar to track the stolen vehicle and the suspect to an area near 34th Street and Denny Street where he was taken into custody after 8:30 a.m.

Martin says Triggs was able to escape because one of the deputies "may not have been following the security protocol" and "that deputy's job is in jeopardy."

The deputy involved is a 20-year veteran with the department, according to Martin. The sheriff's office said Deputy Earnest Wesley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Martin says an internal investigation will be opened on the incident.

"Obviously there are some procedures we put in place, certain safeguards to protect us and the inmates,"

Triggs is being held on suspicion of robbery resulting in bodily injury, suspicion of escape, suspicion of resisting law enforcement, suspicion of battery and suspicion of theft, the sheriff's office said.

You can watch the full press briefing from Colonel Martin below.

