Dog bites girl, police officer on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis girl and a police officer were attacked by a dog on the city's northwest side Monday morning.
The incident happened in the 6100 block of Cooper Road at about 9 a.m. A 7-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when the dog came up and attacked her. She was bitten in the face. The girl was hospitalized in an unknown condition.
An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who responded to the scene was also bitten by the dog. That officer went to a nearby clinic to get treated. Other officers used a taser to subdue the dog until they could get it under control.
Police say it took two officers and an animal control officer to get the dog into a van.
Neighbors in the area say they've never seen the dog before.