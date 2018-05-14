Indiana is one of the worst states for drug use

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana has been hit by drug abuse as much as any other state, but a new study shows it is one of the worst offenders.

According to a study about drug use in each state, Indiana has the seventh biggest drug problem in the United States.

The study had three categories -- Drug use, law enforcement, and drug health issues and rehab. The first, drug use, included data from some of the following factors:

Teenagers who used illicit drugs in the past month

Adults who used illicit drugs in the past month

Number of opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 people

Number of methamphetamine lab incidents

Indiana ranked No. 18 in the drug use category.

Where Indiana really struggled is in the second category, law enforcement.

Law enforcement used the following data:

Drug arrests per capita

Drug arrests on college campuses per 1,000 students

Prescription drug monitoring laws

Maternity drug policy (Is substance abuse during pregnancy a crime?)

States with employee drug testing laws

The states that ranked worse than Indiana in drug use were:

District of Columbia

Missouri

New Hampshire

Michigan

West Virginia

New Mexico

For more information on the study, click here.

