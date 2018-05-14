Indiana is one of the worst states for drug use

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 68°
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana has been hit by drug abuse as much as any other state, but a new study shows it is one of the worst offenders.
According to a study about drug use in each state, Indiana has the seventh biggest drug problem in the United States.
The study had three categories -- Drug use, law enforcement, and drug health issues and rehab. The first, drug use, included data from some of the following factors:
Indiana ranked No. 18 in the drug use category.
Where Indiana really struggled is in the second category, law enforcement.
Law enforcement used the following data:
The states that ranked worse than Indiana in drug use were:
For more information on the study, click here.
MORE TOP STORIES | More than 35,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Kroger stores in Indiana recalled for contamination | Body found on Indy's southeast side identified as missing 35-year-old man | Mother wants answers after day care cliams another child beat up her 1-year-old son | State closes Indianapolis day care after 1-year-old seriously hurt
Top Trending Videos
Thunderstorms develop tonight. Most numerous overnight.
Police say protesters have blocked traffic in downtown Indianapolis.
State lawmakers have approved a proposal handing over management of the struggling Muncie Community Schools to Ball State University.
A federal Appeals Court has ruled against Hustler Hollywood in its lawsuit related to a potential store in Castleton.
A man lost both his legs Monday morning after he was struck by a train on Indianapolis' east side.