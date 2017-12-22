Former Indiana sheriff killed in crash, other driver charged with OWI

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- Two people, including a former Indiana sheriff, were killed in a crash Thursday evening involving an intoxicated driver, police say.
The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m., on U.S. 41 about two miles south of Rockville, Indiana.
When the Parke County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, they found a silver Dodge truck and a white Nissan SUV had collided head-on.
Two of the occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital for fractures and cuts. The two deceased passengers have been identified as D. Michael Eslinger, 74, and his wife Darla Eslinger, 73. Michael was a four-term Parke County sheriff and was previously the executive director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association.
The driver of the Dodge truck, Bryan Robertson, was found to be intoxicated, the Parke County Sheriff's Department said. Robertson was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for internal injuries. He has been charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
The passenger of the Dodge truck, a 28-year-old woman, was hospitalized for serious injuries.