Former Indiana sheriff killed in crash, other driver charged with OWI

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. -- Two people, including a former Indiana sheriff, were killed in a crash Thursday evening involving an intoxicated driver, police say.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m., on U.S. 41 about two miles south of Rockville, Indiana.

When the Parke County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, they found a silver Dodge truck and a white Nissan SUV had collided head-on.

Two of the occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital for fractures and cuts. The two deceased passengers have been identified as D. Michael Eslinger, 74, and his wife Darla Eslinger, 73. Michael was a four-term Parke County sheriff and was previously the executive director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association.

The driver of the Dodge truck, Bryan Robertson, was found to be intoxicated, the Parke County Sheriff's Department said. Robertson was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for internal injuries. He has been charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The passenger of the Dodge truck, a 28-year-old woman, was hospitalized for serious injuries.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos