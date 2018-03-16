Fortville police find drugs, guns in traffic stop

FORTVILLE, Ind. -- An Anderson man was arrested after police found pills, marijuana, and guns at a traffic stop this week.

Officers with the Fortville Police Department stopped Ja Qwanta Streeter, 22, after he was speeding, police say.

During the course of the stop, police learned he had 175 illegal pills, a large amount of marijuana, marijuana brownies, paraphernalia and other drugs. He also had multiple loaded weapons, and was carrying a loaded handgun without a license.

Streeter had more than 500 rounds of ammunition with him, police say.

He's been preliminarily charged with:

Dealing in a schedule 4 controlled substance

Dealing marijuana

Carrying a handgun without a license

