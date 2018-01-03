Greenfield teens charged as adults over infant's severe injuries

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Two Greenfield teenagers are now facing adult charges in connection with serious injuries their infant son sustained in November.

Brandon Kimberlin, 16, and Caitlin Mann, now 18 but 17 at the time of her arrest, were waived to adult court in Hancock County on Wednesday on multiple charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Kimberlin also faces a felony charge of aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death.

The child’s paternal grandparents – Heath Alan Kimberlin and Pearl Elizabeth Holland – were also charged last month with neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the child, Isaiah Kimberlin, was rushed to the Hancock Regional Hospital emergency room just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 in cardiac arrest.

Doctors were able to stabilize Isaiah so that he could be flown to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

Once there, Isaiah was placed in the extreme intensive care unit. Doctors determined the infant had two serious brain bleeds, in addition to multiple broken ribs, an injury to his cervical spine and a broken femur.

Doctors determined the injuries were non-accidental and consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome. They were also able to determine the brain injuries occurred at different times, and that the femur fracture occurred at least a week prior.

In addition to the physical injuries, doctors found the baby was severely dehydrated. A doctor who worked on placing an intravenous line to give the child fluid said it was like “trying to put a needle in the vein of a deceased person.”

According to the affidavit, doctors offered muted hopes for Isaiah’s long-term recovery, writing that “his neurological prognosis is unknown and he is at risk of permanent neurological disability due to his injuries.”

Isaiah has since been released from the hospital and is in the care of a family member, according to prosecutors.

