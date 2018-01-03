Man found dead in Indy's first homicide of 2018

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was found dead Wednesday morning on Indianapolis' north side, marking the city's first homicide of 2018.

Homicide detectives were called to a death investigation around 9 a.m. in the 3600 block of Schofield Avenue, where a man was found dead in the passenger seat of a car.

The car's back window was seen damaged. Police believe the car was moved to the area after the homicide occurred. Police aren't sure what relationship, if any, the victim had to the neighborhood.

FROM 2017 | PHOTOS: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row

The victim has not been identified. No further information is available.

This story will be updated.

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

Top Trending Videos