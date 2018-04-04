IMPD arrest results in seizure of million dollars worth of drugs

Matt McKinney
1:10 PM, Apr 4, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police in Indianapolis seized more than a million dollars worth of drugs Tuesday, part of an undercover arrest of a 49-year-old woman and her son.

On April 3, undercover detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department bought six pounds of meth from Irma Victoria Gomez-Cortez, 49, and her 20-year-old son, Michael Olvera-Gomez. Both suspects were then taken into custody.

The investigation led police to a house in the 4100 block of N. Vinewood Avenue, where meth and cocaine were seized. 

Police say the “street” value of the meth seized was about $297,600 (if sold by the ounce) and about $1,125,920 (if sold by the gram). The “street value” of the cocaine seized was about $60,000 (if sold by the ounce) and about $122,800 (if sold by the gram).

Both the mother and son were preliminarily charged with possession and dealing of a controlled substance. 

