IMPD officer shot, suspect wounded as search warrant was being served on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was shot Wednesday afternoon while serving a search warrant on the city's southeast side.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Harlan Street and Spann Avenue.

IMPD officers were serving a search warrant when shots were fired.

The officer, an 11-year veteran of IMPD, was wounded in the forearm. He's in good condition and has been released from the hospital, according to the department.

The suspect, who IMPD identified Wednesday night as 39-year-old Christopher Johnson, was also shot and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Johnson faces charges of attempted murder and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.