Darlington mother who killed her 2 kids so her husband couldn't take them sentenced to 120 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. -- A Darlington woman who pleaded guilty to killing her two children in January has been sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Brandi Worley was charged in Nov. 2016 with the murders of 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee.

Police were called to the family's home on South Madison Street after Worley called 911 and told the dispatcher, "I just stabbed myself and killed my children."

According to court documents, Worley told police her husband was divorcing her and going to take the children. She said, "I did not want him taking them, so I stabbed them."

Worley's husband filed for divorce the day before, citing an 'irretrievable breakdown' in the marriage. The two had been married since August 2009.

The children's father was sleeping in the basement at the time of the crime.

