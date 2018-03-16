Indiana State Police catch one of Louisiana's most wanted fugitives after traffic stop

Matt McKinney
12:46 PM, Mar 16, 2018
12:47 PM, Mar 16, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana State Police trooper caught one of Louisiana's most wanted fugitives in Indianapolis this week.

ISP Sgt. Brent Alspach was patrolling I-65 on Indy's south side when he noticed a semi driving in the far left lane. It's illegal for a semi to drive in the far left lane on a highway with more than two lanes. 

"I understand sometimes hazards or other situations require a semi to move into the third lane, but this one stayed out there for a very long time with no efforts to move back over," Alspach said. Alspach is a 33-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

Alspach pulled the semi over, and learned the driver was 39-year-old Johnny Grant of Port Allen, Louisiana. Alspach also learned he had the following outstanding arrest warrants: 

  • Violation of Parole, original charges Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute & Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute. 
  • Dealing Heroin
  • Possession of Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodine, Alprazolam, and illegal possession of a firearm

Grant was arrested and will be taken back to Louisiana. 

