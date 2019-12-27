Indiana woman sentenced 12 years for injecting feces into son's IV

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana woman who admitted to injecting fecal matter into her son's IV in 2016 was sentenced on Thursday.

Tiffany Alberts received a 12-year sentence on Thursday, with seven years to be executed in the Department of Correction and five years suspension on six counts of aggravated battery and one neglect charge, according to the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

Alberts was acquitted of an attempted murder charge in September.

The Wolcott, Indiana native, was arrested and charged in November 2016 after an investigation found she was injecting feces into her son's IV at Riley Children's Hospital, which caused bacterial infections and sepsis.

Her son, a minor at the time, was being treated for Leukemia.

Investigators were able to determine the feces were causing the bacterial infection after she was placed in a room with video surveillance, and hospital staff saw her using a syringe to inject something into the IV.

Initially, Alberts denied the claims but later admitted to police that she had actually been injecting the boy's IV with his own fecal matter.