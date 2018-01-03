Indianapolis Fire Department conducting review of fatal Flora fire investigation

Paris Lewbel, Matt McKinney
1:14 PM, Jan 3, 2018
June 16, 2017: Indiana State Police said they were talking to “persons of interest” in connection with the Flora fire – but no suspects. “We have not got a suspect,” said ISP Sgt. Kim Riley said at the time. “Like any other case, we’ve got people we’ve got to track down and see if they’re telling us the truth or not.” June 23, 2017: Dennis Randle, Indiana Department of Homeland Security fire investigator assigned to the Flora fire investigation resigned.

FLORA, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Fire Department will conduct a review of the investigation into a fatal 2016 fire in Flora, Indiana.

IFD is conducting the review on the request of the Indiana State Police. 

The fire happened the morning of Nov. 21, 2016. It killed four sisters -- Keyana, 11, Keyara, 8, Kerrielle, 7, and Kionne, 5. About two months later, investigators ruled the fire as arson, saying accelerants were found in a room of the house.

ISP does not often investigate arson, so it asked IFD to look at the fire with a fresh set of eyes. 

The peer review does not mean anything was done incorrectly by ISP. 

