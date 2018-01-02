Indy City-County Councilor Jeff Miller objects to change of venue in child molesting case

On Friday, Miller’s attorneys filed a notice of non-consent to having the case moved to Hendricks County. The notice does not specify why Miller objects to the move.
Miller has faced repeated calls from Marion County Republicans to step down from his seat on the council. On Dec. 18, Miller was kicked out of the GOP caucus. Previously the council had stripped all of his committee assignments from him.
Miller was warned last month that his continued presence at neighborhood meetings may put him at risk of arrest for violating no-contact orders. Judge Smith ruled that those orders do not prevent him from serving in his role on the council.
Miller’s next court appearance is a pretrial conference scheduled for March 16.