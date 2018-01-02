Indy's deadly 2017 driven in part by dramatic increase in multiple homicides

While the city saw large decreases in homicides in its most troubled neighborhoods from 2016 (the Near Eastside, for example, saw a nearly 60-percent drop in murders), that progress was outweighed by similarly large increases in the number of female homicide victims and an increasing number of murders committed by teens.
A particularly disturbing part of 2017’s violence was a dramatic increase in the number of multiple homicides – which more than doubled from 2016.
RTV6 defines a multiple homicide as any homicide case with two or more victims. In 2016, there were five multiple homicide incidents for a total of 11 victims.
2016 Multiple Homicides
Robert Johnson & Mark Craig on 4/17/16
Justin Sims & D’Angelo Brown on 7/2/2016
Takara Coleman, Cameron Baker & Lisa Woods on 7/22/2016
Mack Taylor & Alexander Brown on 9/14/2016
Victoria Valdez & Vincent Grant on 9/22/2016
2017 began with a multiple homicide – the murders of cousins Wesam Sammour and Ammar Shatnawi on Jan. 3, 2017. Those killings were the first of 11 multiple homicide incidents, more than doubling the previous year’s number, the ended with the murders of sisters Meredith Opel and Mallory Jackson on Nov. 24.
In all, 24 people were killed in multiple homicides in 2017, including two triple murders.
2017 Multiple Homicides
Wesam Sammour & Ammar Shatnawi on 1/3/2017
Brandon Miller & Phillip McBrady on 4/6/2017
Darrell Miller II & James Clark on 4/20/2017
Angel Mejia-Alfaro & Dijon Anderson on 5/6/2017
Jessica Carte, Keith Higgins & Mark Higgins on 6/1/2017
Mark Secrest Jr. & John Easley on 7/12/2017
Justin Crowder, Dominique Miller & Jordan Wright on 7/16/2017
Jonte Williams & Daquan Proctor on 9/10/2017
Aliyah Igartua & Martina Webb on 9/30/2017
Trevon Harris & Toshika Boler on 11/13/2017
Meredith Opel & Mallory Jackson on 11/24/2017
It’s not immediately clear what was behind the drastic rise in multiple homicides. Motive information released by IMPD in the cases links roughly 30 percent of them to drugs. Another 33 percent are believed to have stemmed from arguments – like the one that ended with 51-year-old Eldridge Moore fatally shooting his uncle, Phillip McBrady, and another man in April.
"There are societal issues that we just don't have control over," said IMPD Sgt. Christopher Wilburn. "There are instances where people don't have sound de-escalation techniques or conflict resolution skills."
Six of the 11 multiple homicides in 2017 have been cleared, either due to the arrest or death of the suspects. The remaining open cases include the triple murder of Jessica Carte, Keith Higgins and Mark Higgins on Forsythia Drive in June, and the year’s first murders, the fatal shooting of Wesam Sammour and Ammar Shatnawi, on Jan. 3.
If you have information that could help solve one of these cases, police urge you to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Your call may remain anonymous.