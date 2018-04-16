Man accused of beating 66-year-old family member to death in Speedway home

SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- A 23-year-old Indianapolis man was taken into custody early Monday morning on preliminary charges of battery and involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal attack in Speedway.
Speedway police were called on a report of a family disturbance in the 5300 block of West 10th Street around 4:45 a.m. Monday.
They arrived to find two victims – a 63-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man – suffering from apparent injuries inside the home.
Both victims were transported to Methodist Hospital, where the 66-year-old man was later pronounced dead of his injuries. A cause of death determination had not yet been made.
A short time later, IMPD officers located the suspect, 23-year-old Joseph Bryant, near the scene. Bryant was transported to the Speedway Police Department for questioning and then booked into the Marion County jail on preliminary charges of battery with serious bodily injury and involuntary manslaughter.
The victims' identities were not released pending notification of next of kin, and the relationship between Bryant and the victims was not immediately known.