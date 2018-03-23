Man arrested in connection with body found in concrete

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person has been arrested after a 41-year-old man's body was found buried in a shallow grave under concrete this week.

A tip led police investigators to the grave just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 29th Street. The victim has been identified as Michael Marks.

Police arrested 48 year-old Jason Hancock of Brownsburg, Indiana for his involvement.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision.

Marks was reported missing on Feb. 25 from 25 S. Lynhurst Drive. He was last seen driving a newer, dark blue BMW with paper plates.

Marks had outstanding warrant for violating his probation on a 2011 forgery charge. He pleaded guilty in August 2015. Marks was sentenced to five years on home detention in August 2017 after violating his probation.

On Feb. 27, two days after he was reported missing, a new notice of probation violation was filed by Marion County Community Corrections. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.

