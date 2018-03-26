Man dead, woman hurt in Bloomington domestic incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A man died Monday morning following a domestic shooting in Bloomington, Indiana.

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, Officers with the Bloomington Police Department were called to the 500 block of Basswood Drive for a dispute and gunshots.

They found a 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her shoulder, and 31-year-old Antoine Hill with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital. She is in stable condition. Hill was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the hospital, the woman told police the argument between Hill and her started inside the house, but moved outside. Once on the porch, the man hit her in the face, then pulled a handgun and shot her in the shoulder, she told police.

He then turned the gun on himself. The case is still under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department.

