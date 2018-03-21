New rash of overdoses downtown linked to synthetic pot soaked in bug spray

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police are investigating another rash of overdoses downtown – this time possibly linked to synthetic marijuana soaked in bug spray.

Between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers were called on at least four suspected overdoses at the Brandon Hall inmate reentry facility at 611 N. Capitol Avenue. All four victims were male inmates at the facility between the ages of 37 and 48.

In an incident report, police documented finding a baggie of suspected synthetic marijuana on scene.

IMPD said the overdoses may be the latest attributable to a mixture of heavy duty bug sprays and synthetic marijuana called “KD.”

Indianapolis firefighters told RTV6 earlier this week that they’re now making several runs a day because of the toxic mixture – which can induce symptoms including vomiting, dizziness, respiratory distress and, in some cases, a nearly catatonic state.

"Kind of like a zombie," said IFD Cpt. Chris Major. "We started describing it like zombielike, where they might be eating the grass that they're lying in or they are tearing at their clothes."

Earlier this year, IMPD, IFD and IEMS were faced with more than two dozen overdoses in a 24-hour period downtown which they’ve also linked to synthetic marijuana.

Those cases – which mostly involved homeless people in and around the Wheeler Mission on Market Street – were linked to the synthetic cannabinoids 5-fluoro-ADB and FUB-AMB. Police raided three alleged drug houses on the Near Eastside and seized nearly 10 pounds of the drugs in late February. They also arrested four men accused of “supplying lower-level drug dealers victimizing the homeless population within the Downtown District.”

Although several victims were hospitalized in serious condition, to date, none of the overdoses linked to synthetic marijuana in the downtown area have been fatal.

The problem of synthetic marijuana on Indianapolis streets also received federal attention last month when the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced charges against 14 men accused of running a gun and drug trafficking out of the city’s northeast side.

In that case, dubbed “Operation Little Dipper,” federal and local law enforcement officers seized methamphetamine, marijuana and packages of then synthetic cannabinoid 5Fluoro-AMB – a substance related to the synthetic drug blamed for the Wheeler Mission overdoses.

