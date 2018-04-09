North side apartment complex concerned after fatal weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS -- After a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a north side apartment complex, people who live in the area are concerned for their neighborhood.

Octavio Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was found dead Saturday in the Viewpoint Apartments, near Westland and Michigan roads.

Viewpoint Apartments is full of young children.

"It's scary," Charles Miller said. "I have a 4-year-old daughter in the house. My neighbors have three children of their own."

Miller lives in the complex and was playing with his daughter when he heard the gunfire. He served in the military and went to check on the man who was shot.

"I heard the gunshots and I stepped out to the sidewalk only to see the body," Miller said. "That could have very well been any of the children who play down there, or my daughter at the top of the hill."

The man was unresponsive, so Miller called 911. But Gonzalez died in the parking lot.

"It still touches you in a way that makes you upset," Miller said. "I find myself crying at night just to know he went through that and now his parents have to go through that."

The shooting happened just a couple blocks from Miller and his family's home.

"I live here right here just on the other side of this and that's how far away it could have happened," he said. "It could have been a ricochet bullet in my window -- my daughter."

Miller said he's had enough of the violence in the north side community.

"Our lease is ended and we're getting out of here," he said. "I can't take that chance that my daughter could be hurt or something bad happen to her."

Gonzalez's death is the second homicide in 2018 in that area.

MAP | 2018 Indianapolis Homicides



