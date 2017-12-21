Pair arrested with drugs, stolen gun in Dubois County

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. -- A routine traffic stop in Dubois County turned up meth, heroin and a number of firearms Wednesday evening.
An Indiana state trooper was patrolling near Holland, Indiana, around 8 p.m. Wednesday when he reported seeing a 1998 Mercedes disregard a stop sign.
Inside the vehicle the trooper found 29-year-old Tiffany Reed, of Jasper, and 42-year-old Michael Gross, of Santa Claus.
The trooper reported suspicious circumstances, which caused him to request a K-9 unit. The K-9 alerted officers to the presence of suspected narcotics inside the vehicle.
As a result of the alert, troopers searched the vehicle and found 27 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin and four firearms, including a .22-caliber Uzi and a Kimber .380-caliber reported stolen out of Vanderburgh County.
Neither Reed nor Gross had a license to carry a handgun.
Reed and Gross were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug and carrying a handgun without a license. Gross was also arrested on charges of theft in connection to the stolen handgun.