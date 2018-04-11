PC: Downtown knife attack suspect targeted pregnant woman

INDIANAPOLIS -- The man accused of stabbing three people in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend was heading toward a pregnant woman before bystanders intercepted him, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Gary Madison, 57, now faces three counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon in connection with the attack – which left two men in critical condition and a third seriously injured.

PREVIOUS | Man arrested in connection with knife attack that injured multiple people in downtown Indy

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Madison was using a bullhorn to make a siren sound at the War Memorial Park across from the Central Library.

A woman sitting in the park, who later told police she was 9-months pregnant, said she asked Madison to stop because the sound was disturbing her.

At that point, she said, Madison pulled out a folding knife and started toward her.

Before he could reach her, several men stepped between the woman and Madison – at which point he allegedly stabbed two of them. Witnesses said Madison then fled toward the library, fighting and cutting a third man in the process.

Madison was eventually taken into custody by police and transported to the hospital for treatment of his own injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon he was being held at the Marion County Jail on a $60,000 surety bond.

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides