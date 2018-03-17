Suspect identified in connection with death of bail bondsman outside north side funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS -- A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a bail bondsman Friday afternoon outside a funeral home on Indianapolis' north side.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of 22nd and Illinois streets.

Homicide investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the victim, bail bondsman Byron Frierson, was trying to arrest a suspect prior to the shooting.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Robert S. Dew, 19, of Indianapolis.

Frierson was initially said to be in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, according to a spokesperson with IMPD.

Typically the Marion County Coroner releases victim information, but investigators say the unique nature of this crime supported the release of the victim's name at this time.

