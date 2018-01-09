Person killed in shooting in New Castle, Indiana

Fog
HI: 39°
LO: 33°
NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- One person was killed in a shooting in New Castle, Indiana.
New Castle Mayor Greg York said a man was shot in a garage at a house near the intersection of 9th and Vine streets. The suspect then went into the house, York said.
It is unknown exactly when the shooting happened.
This story will be updated.
One person was killed in a shooting in New Castle, Indiana.
A bus crash on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning resulted in no serious injuries.
One person was hospitalized in rural Daviess County, Indiana Monday when a house and buggy collided with an ambulance transporting a patient.
Indianapolis has made another top 15 list, but for pretty unpleasant reasons.
The humane society in Marion, Indiana is trying to stop cat overpopulation in its city.