Person killed in shooting in New Castle, Indiana

Matt McKinney
9:51 AM, Jan 9, 2018
4 mins ago
Julie Pursley
NEW CASTLE, Ind. -- One person was killed in a shooting in New Castle, Indiana.

New Castle Mayor Greg York said a man was shot in a garage at a house near the intersection of 9th and Vine streets. The suspect then went into the house, York said. 

It is unknown exactly when the shooting happened.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

