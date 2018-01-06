Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A person was shot and killed late Friday night on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Police responded to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive North shortly before 10 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. No word yet on the victim's identity.

This is the Indianapolis' third homicide of the year.

The second occurred around 4 a.m. Friday morning on the city's west side.

Matthew Boddie, 33, was shot several times in the face in the 1700 block of N. Somerset Avenue.

No arrests have been made in either homicide.

