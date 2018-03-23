Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person died following a shooting Thursday night on Indianapolis' northeast side.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at 38th Street and Sherman Drive.

No word on what prompted the shooting or if police have a suspect in custody.

This is breaking news. Check back here for further updates.

MAP | 2018 Indianapolis homicides

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides

Top Trending Videos