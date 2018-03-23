Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' northeast side

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 26°
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person died following a shooting Thursday night on Indianapolis' northeast side.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at 38th Street and Sherman Drive.
No word on what prompted the shooting or if police have a suspect in custody.
This is breaking news. Check back here for further updates.
MAP | 2018 Indianapolis homicides
MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides
Top Trending Videos
One person died following a shooting Thursday night on Indianapolis' northeast side.
Saturday Snow: 3" - 6" possible
The bill that recognizes Kennedy-King Park in Indianapolis as a National Commemorative Site is headed to President Trump's desk to be…
A man previously convicted of driving a school bus full of children while intoxicated was found asleep behind the wheel of a van Wednesday…
Homeowners are dealing with yet another sewer line break in a Johnson County neighborhood.