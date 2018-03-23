Person shot, killed on Indianapolis' northeast side

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
8:38 PM, Mar 22, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person died following a shooting Thursday night on Indianapolis' northeast side.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at 38th Street and Sherman Drive.

No word on what prompted the shooting or if police have a suspect in custody.

This is breaking news. Check back here for further updates.

