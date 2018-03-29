Person stabbed in armed robbery in IUPUI garage

INDIANAPOLIS -- An IUPUI student was stabbed in an armed robbery in an IUPUI parking garage Thursday morning.
The stabbing happened in the Blackford Street Garage at 725 W. Michigan Street at around 8 a.m.
The suspect has been described as a white man, about 60 years old, wearing a gray hat, camouflage coat, and with a gray beard, armed with a knife.
The victim was stabbed once in the arm and once in the leg. The victim was able to drive himself to Eskenazi Hospital, where hospital police notified IUPUI police of the stabbing.
Police searched the surrounding buildings and lots, but couldn't find a suspect.
IUPUI Final Update: Suspect is believed to be off campus. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See email and https://t.co/4qMyrKnKxr for updates. The Safewalk Program is available for campus escort by calling 317-274-7233.
