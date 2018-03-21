Police: Columbus man arrested after making threats with machete

Cloudy
COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A Columbus, Indiana man was arrested Tuesday after making threats at a gas station with a machete, police say.
Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the Village Pantry at 3184 Washington Street around 7 p.m. on a report of a man making threats.
A witness told police the suspect, later identified as Marc A. Anderson, 32, arguing with people near the gas pumps and waving a machete in the air.
Officers spotted Anderson's vehicle a short time later, and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Anderson was taken into custody on preliminary charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
