Police: Columbus man arrested after making threats with machete

Matt McKinney
11:26 AM, Mar 21, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A Columbus, Indiana man was arrested Tuesday after making threats at a gas station with a machete, police say.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the Village Pantry at 3184 Washington Street around 7 p.m. on a report of a man making threats. 

A witness told police the suspect, later identified as Marc A. Anderson, 32, arguing with people near the gas pumps and waving a machete in the air. 

Officers spotted Anderson's vehicle a short time later, and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Anderson was taken into custody on preliminary charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon.

