Acapulco Joe's attack suspect caught by police

INDIANAPOLIS -- The suspect in an attack on the owner of a popular downtown restaurant has been apprehended by police.

Grant Redmond, the owner of Acapulco Joe's at the corner of Illinois and Vermont streets, was attacked when a man tried to leave without paying his bill, police say.

According to an Indianapolis Metropoltan Police Department report, the suspect in the attack was on a blind date with a woman at Acapulco Joe's Tuesday afternoon. She told police they had dinner, and he asked her to wait in the car while he paid the bill of about $50.

Another employee at Acapulco Joe's told police the suspect, later identified as Maurice Dunlap, tried using a credit card, which was declined. He then said he'd would need to go to an ATM, when Redmond said he would call the police.

The employee told police that the suspect tried to leave, but was grabbed by Redmond. Police believe Dunlap then attacked Redmond, causing him to lose consciousness.

Redmond was hospitalized in critical condition.

Shortly after identifying him, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and US Marshals Task Force apprehended Dunlap. He was previously wanted on charges of theft and robbery with serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Those charges are unrelated to the Acapulco Joe's incident.

Dunlap was arrested last April following an officer-involved shooting. At that time, he was wanted for violating his parole stemming from a 2016 conviction of impersonating an IU Health doctor.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal shooting of a Boone County deputy | Women in Greenwood say strange men are following them around in stores | Missing Westfield woman's body found in car pulled from retention pond | Anthony Baumgardt: "No remorse" for what happened to Deputy Pickett, man he's accused of shooting

Top Trending Videos